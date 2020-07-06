Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

It is going to be another warm week with highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will have a mixture of sun and clouds today with the slight chance of an afternoon pop up shower.

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warm temperatures will continue throughout the rest of the week with most days topping out in the lower 90s for a high. Rain chances start to increase during the second half of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
