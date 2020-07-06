KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

It is going to be another warm week with highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will have a mixture of sun and clouds today with the slight chance of an afternoon pop up shower.
Warm temperatures will continue throughout the rest of the week with most days topping out in the lower 90s for a high. Rain chances start to increase during the second half of the week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android