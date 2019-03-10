KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

Sunshine for much of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Sunday. We had a warm day and the warm air should stay with us for the start of the work week.
We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday and temperatures will warm up a bit into the middle to upper 40s for highs. It will be a bit breezy at times with an east wind at 5-15 mph.
We will have another chance of a rain on Tuesday into Wednesday as another storm system pushes through. Highs will be back up to near average in the upper 40s to middle 50s. We'll probably see a rain/snow mix by Thursday on the back side as out system departs. Partly sunny skies are expected for Friday with much cooler air moving in by next weekend with below average highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
