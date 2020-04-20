Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

Temperatures this weekend returned back to normal and this week temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the 60s and 70s. This morning there is a slight chance for a few stray showers before partly cloudy skies take over for he rest of the day. Today highs will climb in to the mid to upper 60s.

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Temperatures this weekend returned back to normal and this week temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the 60s and 70s. This morning there is a slight chance for a few stray showers before partly cloudy skies take over for he rest of the day. Today highs will climb in to the mid to upper 60s.

Things will dry out tomorrow as more sunshine starts to reappear while highs remain in the mid to upper 60s. A better chance for rain will move in on Wednesday as temperatures remain mild.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
A weak front will movethrough northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. The region will see increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers going into Monday morning. Clouds gradually clear Monday afternoon and temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories