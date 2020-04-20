KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week



Temperatures this weekend returned back to normal and this week temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the 60s and 70s. This morning there is a slight chance for a few stray showers before partly cloudy skies take over for he rest of the day. Today highs will climb in to the mid to upper 60s.

Things will dry out tomorrow as more sunshine starts to reappear while highs remain in the mid to upper 60s. A better chance for rain will move in on Wednesday as temperatures remain mild.

