KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

Summer like temperatures have moved into the area for the beginning of June across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Today highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and a breezy south west wind.

Even warmer tempatures continue on Tuesday as highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Summer like temperatures continue for the rest of the week with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

