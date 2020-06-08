Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

After a fairly calm weekend, quiet conditions continue for today with lots of sunshine. Today temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Shower and thunderstorm chances return tomorrow as temperatures cool down slightly into the mid to upper 80s. Calm conditions with temperatures closer to average continue for the rest of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Monday looks to be another warm day with temperatures in the low 90s. Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecasted to move into the area Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecasted Tuesday which will increase flooding concerns across the region. A few strong storms are possible.
