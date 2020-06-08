KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

After a fairly calm weekend, quiet conditions continue for today with lots of sunshine. Today temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return tomorrow as temperatures cool down slightly into the mid to upper 80s. Calm conditions with temperatures closer to average continue for the rest of the week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android