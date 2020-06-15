KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

Calm conditions will continue today as temperatures continue to warm. Today we will have a mostly to partly sunny skies with temperatures above average in the low to mid 90s.

Sunshine will continue through the first half of the week as temperatures remain in the 90s. A better chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms will return towards the end of the week.

