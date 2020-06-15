Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the week

Calm conditions will continue today as temperatures continue to warm. Today we will have a mostly to partly sunny skies with temperatures above average in the low to mid 90s.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 6:59 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Sunshine will continue through the first half of the week as temperatures remain in the 90s. A better chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms will return towards the end of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
The weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to look much the same from day-to-day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s through much of the work week. We'll be watching dew points carefully because if they spike we could see heat index readings jump.
