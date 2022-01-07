Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm start to the weekend

Today that warming trend will follow us into the afternoon with highs making it into the 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will still be a bit breezy at times so the wind chill will likely still be in the single digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be an above average day with highs making it into the 40s. A bit of drizzle can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but the best chances look to be south of about I-70. Clouds will increase through the day Saturday. Temperatures look to stay in the 30 and 40s throughout the rest of the weekend into next week. Temperatures will start to warm up by the middle of next week with highs making it back into the 50s.

Posted: Jan 7, 2022 4:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 12°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 10°
