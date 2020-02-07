KQ2 Forecast: A warm up for the weekend

A cold and cloudy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A disturbance moved into the area and we saw some light snow across the area Friday morning. High temperatures only made it into the low to mid 30s.
High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few clouds. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm & humid for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm and humid to start the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warming up for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming back up over the weekend