Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A warm up for the weekend

High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few clouds. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 4:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cold and cloudy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A disturbance moved into the area and we saw some light snow across the area Friday morning. High temperatures only made it into the low to mid 30s.

High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few clouds. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few clouds. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories