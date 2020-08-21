KQ2 Forecast: A warm up for the weekend

The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into the weekend. Conditions this weekend will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower 90s. The area will also see above average dew points making for semi-uncomfortable conditions for mid-August. A dry forecast for much of the area except for a few chances during for the 7-day outlook.



MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android