Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A warm up for the weekend

The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into the weekend. Conditions this weekend will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into the weekend. Conditions this weekend will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower 90s. The area will also see above average dew points making for semi-uncomfortable conditions for mid-August. A dry forecast for much of the area except for a few chances during for the 7-day outlook.


MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into the weekend. Conditions this weekend will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories