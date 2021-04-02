Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Friday

A cold front moved through the area last night bringing cooler temperatures and gusty north winds. Winds will remain a bit breezy today out of the northwest today with gusts up to 30 MPH. Drier air has moved into the area as high pressure will continue to settle in over our area.Cooler temperatures will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Monday.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 7:08 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
