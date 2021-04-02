KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Friday

A cold front moved through the area last night bringing cooler temperatures and gusty north winds. Winds will remain a bit breezy today out of the northwest today with gusts up to 30 MPH. Drier air has moved into the area as high pressure will continue to settle in over our area.Cooler temperatures will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Temperatures will really start to warm up again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Monday.

