KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Thursday

It was another beautiful and sunny day across the area with temperatures right around average in the mid 80s. We will have mostly clear skies tonight with the slight chance of a pop up shower in the overnight hours tonight.

Warmer temperatures move into the area tomorrow with highs back in the low 90s. Off and on rain and t-storm chances will increase Friday into the weekend.

