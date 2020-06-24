Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Thursday

It was another beautiful and sunny day across the area with temperatures right around average in the mid 80s. We will have mostly clear skies tonight with the slight chance of a pop up shower in the overnight hours tonight.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warmer temperatures move into the area tomorrow with highs back in the low 90s. Off and on rain and t-storm chances will increase Friday into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
