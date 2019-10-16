KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Thursday

Very nice and warmer weather is on the way beginning Thursday. Sunshine is back in the forecast and with southerly winds, temperatures will go back to near and even above average by Thursday afternoon. Highs are going to be the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

On Friday, another very nice day expected with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Rain is in the forecast Friday night and early Saturday. Much of the day on Saturday appears dry and it won't be until late Sunday and Monday before the next threat for rain. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s before cooler air arrives next week.

