KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Thursday

A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and brought cooler air with it on Wednesday. Thursday we will see some more sunshine and warmer conditions for much of the area.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Cooler, more seasonable conditions are expected to return Friday and into the weekend.
