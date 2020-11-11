KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Thursday

A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and brought cooler air with it on Wednesday. Thursday we will see some more sunshine and warmer conditions for much of the area.

Cooler, more seasonable conditions are expected to return Friday and into the weekend.

