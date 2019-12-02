Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Tuesday

After a windy weekend the winds have finally settled down across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. After a cold start to the day the cold air will start to slowly move away allowing warmer air to move back into the area.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The warming trend continues into the middle of next week with highs reaching the 50's by midweek. There will be a slight chance for showers on Thursday as a disturbance moves by to the south of us but it should only be rain.

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
