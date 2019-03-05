KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Wednesday

***It's Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri & Kansas. A reminder that the Statewide Tornado Drill will be taking place at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service Office in Kansas City is also presenting a Storm Spotter Training Class tonight at 7 at the Missouri Theater in St. Joseph.

Sunshine today across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW.

The next chance for some light snow mixing in with some rain will come Wednesday night into Thursday as another disturbance moves through. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain and some snow to the area. Highs Friday through the weekend will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees. We'll see mostly sunny skies by Sunday and Monday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android