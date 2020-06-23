Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Wednesday

A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday we have the chances for rounds of storms possible, but the threat of severe weather remains low. Temperatures will start to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
