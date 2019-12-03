After a windy weekend the winds have finally settled down across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will continue to warm today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
The warming trend continues into the middle of next week with highs reaching the 50's by midweek. There will be a slight chance for showers on Thursday as a disturbance moves by to the south of us but it should only be rain. Temperatures will dip back into the 40s on Friday after the system moves through, but will climb back into the 50s for the remainder of the weekend.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm-up coming this week
- KQ2 Forecast: An unsettled week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins
- KQ2 Forecast: Warming trend begins
- KQ2 Forecast: A foggy start then a warm Friday ahead