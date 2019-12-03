KQ2 Forecast: A warm week ahead

After a windy weekend the winds have finally settled down across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will continue to warm today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The warming trend continues into the middle of next week with highs reaching the 50's by midweek. There will be a slight chance for showers on Thursday as a disturbance moves by to the south of us but it should only be rain. Temperatures will dip back into the 40s on Friday after the system moves through, but will climb back into the 50s for the remainder of the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android