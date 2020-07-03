KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend ahead

It was another warm day across the area with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance to see a pop up shower throughout the rest of the evening but overall conditions will remain fairly dry.
Hot and humid conditions continue for your 4th of July with the slight chance for an afternoon pop up shower. Overall conditions will remain mostly dry this weekend into early next week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android