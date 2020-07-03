KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend ahead

It was another warm day across the area with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance to see a pop up shower throughout the rest of the evening but overall conditions will remain fairly dry.

Hot and humid conditions continue for your 4th of July with the slight chance for an afternoon pop up shower. Overall conditions will remain mostly dry this weekend into early next week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android