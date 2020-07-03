Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend ahead

It was another warm day across the area with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance to see a pop up shower throughout the rest of the evening but overall conditions will remain fairly dry.

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Hot and humid conditions continue for your 4th of July with the slight chance for an afternoon pop up shower. Overall conditions will remain mostly dry this weekend into early next week. 

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
