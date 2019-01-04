KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast

Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures started off on the cool side but quickly warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to stay above normal on Saturday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s.

We'll start to once again see an increase in clouds on Sunday. This is all ahead of another disturbance that could bring us the chance for some scattered rain chances as we head into late Sunday night and Monday. This cold front is looking to be a weak one as it passes through, so we aren't expecting a huge change in our weather.

High temperatures will cool down a bit behind it but will remain above average in the upper 40s to lower 50s early next week. Our weather pattern will remain sunny and quiet as well.

