KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast

We had sunny and warm day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. The winds picked up out of the southwest and our temperatures were a little warmer on Friday. A large area of high pressure has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and will continue to give us sunshine for the next few days.

A cold front will move into the area and give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night and Sunday morning. After that we will see milder air move in and temperatures will slowly start to warm up and it looks like the nice weather will stay with us into next week.

