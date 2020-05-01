Clear
BREAKING NEWS Triumph COVID-19 cases surge, total 295 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS LifeLine Foods worker tests positive for COVID-19 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast

A cold front will move into the area and give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night and Sunday morning. After that we will see milder air move in and temperatures will slowly start to warm up and it looks like the nice weather will stay with us into next week.

Posted: May 1, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We had sunny and warm day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. The winds picked up out of the southwest and our temperatures were a little warmer on Friday. A large area of high pressure has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and will continue to give us sunshine for the next few days.

A cold front will move into the area and give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night and Sunday morning. After that we will see milder air move in and temperatures will slowly start to warm up and it looks like the nice weather will stay with us into next week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
A cold front will move into the area and give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night and Sunday morning. After that we will see milder air move in and temperatures will slowly start to warm up and it looks like the nice weather will stay with us into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories