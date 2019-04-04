KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday

A lot of clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. Some cooler air will move in tonight and we could even have some patchy fog Thursday night into Friday morning.

By the end of the workweek, dry weather returns on Friday along with some warmer, above average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. Highs by Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday.

The rain should move out by Sunday afternoon and we'll be dry as we head back to work and school on Monday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. The active weather pattern continues on Wednesday with another chance of rain. High temperatures near average and springlike in the middle 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android