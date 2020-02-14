KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday ahead

Clear
Temperatures remain on the colder side this morning, but they will slowly start to rise as we move through the day and into the weekend. Today highs will be in the lower 30s with mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

As we move towards the weekend temperatures will continue to rise and we will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Warmer temperatures will continue through Monday, but then more seasonable temperatures will return with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the second half of your work week.

Sunny skies will try to warm up our Friday but with the area of high pressure in place it will be hard to warm up into the lower 30s . A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
