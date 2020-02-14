KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday ahead

Temperatures remain on the colder side this morning, but they will slowly start to rise as we move through the day and into the weekend. Today highs will be in the lower 30s with mostly sunny skies.
As we move towards the weekend temperatures will continue to rise and we will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Warmer temperatures will continue through Monday, but then more seasonable temperatures will return with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the second half of your work week.
