Cold temperatures continue this morning but a much larger warm up is in store for today as temperatures warm up into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will continue to warm into this weekend with highs in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate on Saturday until our next chance of rain moves in Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will begin to slowly fall back into the 40s during the first half of the work week next week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead