KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday ahead



Cold temperatures continue this morning but a much larger warm up is in store for today as temperatures warm up into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to warm into this weekend with highs in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate on Saturday until our next chance of rain moves in Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will begin to slowly fall back into the 40s during the first half of the work week next week.

