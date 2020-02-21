Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday ahead

Cold temperatures continue this morning but a much larger warm up is in store for today as temperatures warm up into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 7:02 AM
Posted By: Juliana Cullen


Cold temperatures continue this morning but a much larger warm up is in store for today as temperatures warm up into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to warm into this weekend with highs in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate on Saturday until our next chance of rain moves in Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will begin to slowly fall back into the 40s during the first half of the work week next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
.Friday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Friday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories