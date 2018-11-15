KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast

Mostly sunny skies to start your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. On Friday temperatures warmed back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Winter will make its return for the upcoming weekend as we'll be cooling back down to the upper 30s as our next cold front pushes through on Saturday. We could see scattered chances of a rain/snow mix before it switches to some light snow Saturday night. Expect partly sunny skies for Sunday afternoon after our system moves out.
We'll remain quiet & sunny on Monday and heading into the middle part of the workweek, with temperatures back up to near average into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Great weather news for traveling into the the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
