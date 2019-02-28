Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

More sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. Temperatures only warmed up in to the upper 20's and lower 30's.

We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. As of right now, snowfall accumulations between 3-5" of snow is possible. Anything can change between now and the weekend. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days so stay tuned.

Should note that long range models are suggesting the arctic air/below average temperatures will stick around through early next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday through Wednesday.

