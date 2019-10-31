KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast

As kids get ready to go out trick-or-treating, make sure they are bundled up with a lot of a layers. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Bone-chilling cold!

Friday and into the weekend will see a return of some warmer, but still below average temperatures. It will be a nice fall weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine. The weather stays quiet into next week with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

