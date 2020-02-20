KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast

Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. A cold night across the area but our winds will switch to the south and by Friday we will warm up into the 40s.
Friday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Friday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
