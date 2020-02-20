Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Friday forecast

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano


Colder air has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. A cold night across the area but our winds will switch to the south and by Friday we will warm up into the 40s.

Friday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Friday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
