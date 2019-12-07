Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Sunday forecast

Sunday will start to warm back up into the middle 50s and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Saturday was another sunny and mostly clear day. It was a bit breezy but our high temperatures were in the 50s.

Sunday will start to warm back up into the middle 50s and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunday will start to warm back up into the middle 50s and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories