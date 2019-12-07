KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Sunday forecast

Saturday was another sunny and mostly clear day. It was a bit breezy but our high temperatures were in the 50s.
Sunday will start to warm back up into the middle 50s and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
