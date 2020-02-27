Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Thursday ahead

While temperatures remained cold yesterday, milder temperatures will arrive today. Sunny skies will be present this morning before more clouds move in for your afternoon. Today highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 7:02 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


While temperatures remained cold yesterday, milder temperatures will arrive today. Sunny skies will be present this morning before more clouds move in for your afternoon. Today highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm into the weekend as conditions remain dry. This weekend temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue for the first half of the work week next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday but the clouds will increase Thursday night. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories