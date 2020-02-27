KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Thursday ahead

While temperatures remained cold yesterday, milder temperatures will arrive today. Sunny skies will be present this morning before more clouds move in for your afternoon. Today highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm into the weekend as conditions remain dry. This weekend temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue for the first half of the work week next week.
