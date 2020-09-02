KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday ahead

Drier conditions return today as temperature slowly start to warm back into the low to mid 80s. We have mostly cloudy skies across the area this morning with some patchy fog, but skies will gradually start clearing by the afternoon.

Calm conditions will continue for the rest of the work week as temperatures stay at or below average. Temperatures will warm above average this weekend back into the upper 80s. Rain chances will start to increase as we move towards next week.

