SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday ahead

Drier conditions return today as temperature slowly start to warm back into the low to mid 80s. We have mostly cloudy skies across the area this morning with some patchy fog, but skies will gradually start clearing by the afternoon.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Calm conditions will continue for the rest of the work week as temperatures stay at or below average. Temperatures will warm above average this weekend back into the upper 80s. Rain chances will start to increase as we move towards next week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Cooler conditions will be found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.
