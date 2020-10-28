KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday ahead

Warmer temperatures return today with dry and sunny conditions for the majority of the day. Clouds will slowly build into the area as we move towards the evening. Today highs will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a light wind from the south west. Late tonight into the overnight hours rain chances will start to increase.

The majority of the moisture will stay south of here, but a few light rain showers will be possible in the overnight hours. Skies will gradually start to clear on Thursday with a breezy wind from the north east. Conditions will start to clear out Friday into the weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and mostly sunny skies.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android