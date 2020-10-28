Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday ahead

Warmer temperatures return today with dry and sunny conditions for the majority of the day. Today highs will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a light wind from the south west.

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warmer temperatures return today with dry and sunny conditions for the majority of the day. Clouds will slowly build into the area as we move towards the evening. Today highs will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a light wind from the south west. Late tonight into the overnight hours rain chances will start to increase.

The majority of the moisture will stay south of here, but a few light rain showers will be possible in the overnight hours. Skies will gradually start to clear on Thursday with a breezy wind from the north east. Conditions will start to clear out Friday into the weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and mostly sunny skies.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories