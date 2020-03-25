KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday ahead



After a cloudy and cool day yesterday, today temperatures will soar well above average. Today we will see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side as we move towards the weekend.

Another disturbance will move into the area late Thursday night that could give us another chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms on Friday and on Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s with more sunshine as we move towards Monday.

