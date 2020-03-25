Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday ahead

After a cloudy and cool day yesterday, today temperatures will soar well above average. Today we will see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side as we move towards the weekend.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Another disturbance will move into the area late Thursday night that could give us another chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms on Friday and on Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s with more sunshine as we move towards Monday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
