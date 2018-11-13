Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast

A cold start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More sunshine returned to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 2:35 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 2:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cold start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More sunshine returned to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.

By the the middle to late part of the work week, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast as high pressure moves east allowing winds to switch up to the south. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the lower 40s by Wednesday. We'll be in the lower to middle 50s by Thursday & Friday.

Cooling back down to the upper 30s by the weekend as our next cold front pushes through. We could see a bit of snow on Saturday night. Mostly sunny for Sunday into Monday. with temperatures back up into the 40s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
A cold start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More sunshine returned to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events