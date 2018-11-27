Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast

A sunny but cold day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few clouds will make it into the area late tonight.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 2:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A sunny but cold day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few clouds will make it into the area late tonight.

By Wednesday into the end of the week, we'll rebound back up into the 30s and 40s with partly sunny skies. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though.

By late Friday night into Saturday, there is another disturbance that could bring just rain into the area. But Sunday night into Monday, we could see rain and/or some snow mixed in to the are but we have plenty of time to watch this system as it develops. Nothing compared to what we just went through on Sunday so that's the good news.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
A sunny but cold day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few clouds will make it into the area late tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events