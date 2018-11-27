KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast

A sunny but cold day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few clouds will make it into the area late tonight.
By Wednesday into the end of the week, we'll rebound back up into the 30s and 40s with partly sunny skies. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though.
By late Friday night into Saturday, there is another disturbance that could bring just rain into the area. But Sunday night into Monday, we could see rain and/or some snow mixed in to the are but we have plenty of time to watch this system as it develops. Nothing compared to what we just went through on Sunday so that's the good news.
