KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast

A few snow flurries across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A light dusting of snow was found across the area and we will continue to see a few flurries through the night.

On Wednesday, expect slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning.

Enjoy Wednesday because another cold front will push through Wednesday night through Thursday morning with some slight snow chances possible. The cold air will make its return behind the front. Friday into the weekend appears dry and cold for us, but we are watching a strong winter storm system that could bring heavy snow chances to southern Missouri. Right now, it's looking to stay south of the KQ2 Viewing Area, but any jog to the north could bring some snow our way. Something to keep an eye on...stay tuned!

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android