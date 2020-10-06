KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast

A mild start to your Tuesday but with the sunshine returned to the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the 80's.
Wednesday looks to be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
