Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A warmer end to the week

The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.


Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower 90s. The area will also see average dew points making for semi-comfortable conditions for mid-August. A dry forecast also looks favorable for the 7-day outlook.


MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories