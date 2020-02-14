KQ2 Forecast: A warmer weekend ahead

We have had crystal clear skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for most of Friday but we are starting to see some light cloud cover move in. Clouds will be in an out of the area overnight, aiding the southerly winds in beginning out warm up for this weekend. Winds will decrease after dark and temperatures will climb into the mid 20s by Saturday morning.
Temperatures start to rebound overnight but will continue to rise through the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will stay between the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.
