KQ2 Forecast: A warmer weekend forecast

Mother's Day on Sunday is looking great for any plans you have for mom with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. The quiet weather pattern will stick around through early next week with highs back up to near to above average in the lower to middle 70s for highs.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

It's a clear but chilly start to our Friday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We did see a few clouds move in by the afternoon but we stayed dry.

We will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday. We'll start seeing an increase in clouds late Saturday night as we'll be dealing with scattered chances for rain on Saturday. It won't be a complete washout. Highs will be going up to the lower 60s both days.

