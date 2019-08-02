KQ2 Forecast: A warmer weekend forecast

Rain and storm chances are likely though for Friday through Saturday morning as a disturbance pushes through. You will need to pack a rain poncho if you are heading out to Chiefs Training Camp on both Friday and Saturday morning. The cloud cover and rain cooled air will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The rain should finally come to an end by late Saturday morning. We'll see a few clouds mixed in with some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs be below average in the lower to middle 80s.

Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into next week. High temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 80s. We only have a very slight chance of rain right now for Tuesday but not looking to be much.

