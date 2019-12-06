Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A warmer weekend forecast

The weekend will start to warm back up into the 50's and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We had lots of sunshine today across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures were on the cool side with highs reaching into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

