KQ2 Forecast: A warming trend starts on Tuesday

Monday we saw a lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Light snow fell to the south of St. Joseph with 1-2 inch reports near Topeka and south Kansas City. Temperatures were on the cold side as we saw highs in the upper 20's and lower 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
We will start to see an improvement in our weather as we will start to see more sunshine move back into the area giving us a nice warm up with temperatures reaching into the upper 30's and lower 40's by the end of next week.
