KQ2 Forecast: A windy Thursday ahead

It's another mild start to our day today, but a weak cold front is set to move through this morning bringing gusty winds out of the northwest for a majority of your Thursday. Today temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 7:03 AM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

**A red flag warning is in effect from noon today until 6 PM tongiht** 


It's another mild start to our day today, but a weak cold front is set to move through this morning bringing gusty winds out of the northwest for a majority of your Thursday. Today temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Milder temperatures in the 50s will continue on Friday but the winds will start to calm down before ramping up again this weekend.

Dry conditions will remain as the work week ends and warmer temperatures will start to move in Saturday as highs in the 60s return. Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak cold front will move into the area bringing with it gusty winds out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

