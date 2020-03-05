KQ2 Forecast: A windy Thursday ahead

**A red flag warning is in effect from noon today until 6 PM tongiht**



It's another mild start to our day today, but a weak cold front is set to move through this morning bringing gusty winds out of the northwest for a majority of your Thursday. Today temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Milder temperatures in the 50s will continue on Friday but the winds will start to calm down before ramping up again this weekend.

Dry conditions will remain as the work week ends and warmer temperatures will start to move in Saturday as highs in the 60s return. Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until late Sunday night into Monday morning.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android