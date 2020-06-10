Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A windy Wednesday ahead

We will see a few more scattered showers throughout the morning as a system starts to exit the area. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder as well but skies will gradually start to clear by the afternoon and temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


                                          **Wind Advisory in effect until noon today**

Today we will have very windy conditions through the first half of the day, and winds will slowly start to calm down tonight. Calmer conditions will return for the rest of the week.

We could see some strong winds as we go into Wednesday morning and afternoon but it will be a much cooler day across the area. After that temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.
