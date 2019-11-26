KQ2 Forecast: A windy Wednesday forecast

**A Wind Advisory is in effect for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas from 9 pm tonight through 9 am on Wednesday as we'll be dealing with winds gusting up to 50 mph

Mostly sunny skies are likely Wednesday before our next storm system moves in for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A few rain and snow mix chances are possible on Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s. Friday into the weekend is looking to be cloudy with rain chances likely. Friday is looking to be the better day for those chances. High temperatures Friday into Saturday will in the 50s.

We could even have a bit of a rain/snow mix late Saturday night into morning as temperatures will drop to the upper 30s for highs on Sunday . It will be cloudy but cold on Monday with highs remaining above freezing in the mid 30s.

