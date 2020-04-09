KQ2 Forecast: A windy and cool Thursday ahead

Cooler air has settled into the area and today highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s. Gusty winds from the north will continue today into this evening but should start to calm down tomorrow.
Dry and cooler conditions are expected through the end of the work week. Temperatures will warm slightly on Saturday as a chance of rain moves into the area. Another chance of rain and cooler temperatures will move in on Sunday and cool temperatures below average will continue through the start of next week.
