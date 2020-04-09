Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A windy and cool Thursday ahead

Cooler air has settled into the area and today highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s. Gusty winds from the north will continue today into this evening but should start to calm down tomorrow.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Dry and cooler conditions are expected through the end of the work week. Temperatures will warm slightly on Saturday as a chance of rain moves into the area. Another chance of rain and cooler temperatures will move in on Sunday and cool temperatures below average will continue through the start of next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
A sunny and very warm Wednesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Wednesday afternoon but a strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air with it.
