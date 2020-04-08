Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A windy and cooler Thursday

A sunny and very warm Wednesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Wednesday afternoon but a strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air with it.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A system will move through the region Wednesday night bringing cooler temperatures with it. Temperatures will surge into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to below normal values by the end of the week.

