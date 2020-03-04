Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A windy and dry Thursday

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak cold front will move into the area bringing with it gusty winds out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano


A lot of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday . Temperatures were in the 50s and lower 60s for highs with a light northwest wind keeping us above normal.

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
