KQ2 Forecast: A windy and dry Thursday

A lot of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday . Temperatures were in the 50s and lower 60s for highs with a light northwest wind keeping us above normal.
Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak cold front will move into the area bringing with it gusty winds out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
