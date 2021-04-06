Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A windy and rainy Wednesday

A cloudy and windy start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The winds really started to pick up today as we saw wind gusts up to 35mph. This is our last day of warmer temperatures before we start to see cooler air move in on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday as a low pressure system makes it way into the area. Winds will continue to stay breezy this week. Conditions look to change with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cloudy and windy start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The winds really started to pick up today as we saw wind gusts up to 35mph. This is our last day of warmer temperatures before we start to see cooler air move in on Wednesday.

Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday as a low pressure system makes it way into the area. Winds will continue to stay breezy this week. Conditions look to change with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
