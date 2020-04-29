Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A windy and slightly cooler Wednesday ahead

Gusty winds settled into the area yesterday as a cold front pushed through. Today temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a breezy northwest wind. This morning we may have a few light rain showers, but partly cloudy skies will take over for the rest of the day.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                        ** A wind advisory is in effect from 12 p.m until 7 p.m today **


Warmer temperatures and more sunshine will return Thursday as the winds begin to calm. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm as we move towards the end of the week into the weekend. 

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
We had widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday afternoon. The clouds did clear up going into Tuesday night and temperatures did make it into the upper 60s on Tuesday. A cold front will push into the region Tuesday afternoon and evening which brought some cooler temperatures with it.
