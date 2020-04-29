KQ2 Forecast: A windy and slightly cooler Wednesday ahead

** A wind advisory is in effect from 12 p.m until 7 p.m today **



Gusty winds settled into the area yesterday as a cold front pushed through. Today temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a breezy northwest wind. This morning we may have a few light rain showers, but partly cloudy skies will take over for the rest of the day.

Warmer temperatures and more sunshine will return Thursday as the winds begin to calm. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm as we move towards the end of the week into the weekend.

